Fans gush as Laura Anderson unveils daughter Bonnie’s big milestone

Laura Anderson is celebrating her daughter’s next big milestone!

The former Love Island finalist gave birth to her first child, a baby girl named Bonnie, in September of last year. Laura welcomed her little one with her former partner, Hollyoaks star Gary Lucy.

Now, as Bonnie approaches her first birthday, Laura has revealed an exciting update about her daughter’s progress!

Last night, the 35-year-old took to Instagram to post an adorable video of herself observing Bonnie.

The sweet clip showcases the 11-month-old taking several steps by herself, before proud mum Laura picks her up and gives her a cuddle.

“It’s official Bonnie is WALKING!!!” Laura exclaimed at the start of her caption.

“She took her first steps at 10months but I’ve been in denial ever since. I’m so proud of all her milestones and how well she is progressing (it’s all going too quick if you ask me),” she teased.

“I also read and appreciate all your messages of love and support. The greatest compliment I could ever ask for is being called a good mum so thank you,” Laura continued.

"I know random things get written in the paper sometimes but it’s all noise to me, as long as my family, friends and the community we’ve built on here know who I really am and the jist of reality.. then it’s all gravy,” the reality star penned.

Laura concluded her post with a “disclaimer to all mums”, as she noted: “As the saying goes ‘comparison is the thief of joy’ I’m not sharing Bonnie’s milestone to make anyone feel bad our babies do different things at different ages just like us and we all turned out not bad.”

Following her heartwarming update, many of Laura’s 1.5M followers have been taking to her comments section to express their delight.

“Her smile melts me. She’s a beauty, you must be so proud of her but also YOU. Look what you’ve done!” one fan praised.

“Best mummy ever! Clever girl Bonnie, what a delight it is to watch her grow!” another commented.

“Awww clever girlie Bonnie, she’s beautiful just like her Mumma, you should be so proud of yourself xxx,” a third fan added.