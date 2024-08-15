Fans gush as Kai Fagan & Sanam Harrinanan unveil big milestone

Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan have reached a huge relationship milestone!

The couple, who first met on Love Island during the winter series of 2023, quickly became fan favourites and later went on to win the show.

Then, in April of this year, the pair announced that they were engaged, just over a year after they left the Love Island villa together.

Now, as they continue to plan their nuptials, Kai and Sanam have revealed that they have taken another big step in their future together!

Earlier today, the reality stars took to Instagram to share two snaps of them cradling their new dog, along with a sweet video clip of the puppy.

“We’re excited to announce our family recently got a little bit bigger,” Kai and Sanam teased in their caption, before going on to reveal the name that they have given to their little pup.

“Welcome little Tinker Bell Fagan,” they gushed further.

Following their adorable update, many of Kai and Sanam’s fans have been taking to their comments section to express their delight.

“Tinker bell is such a cute name,” one fan replied.

“She’s gorgeous cockapoos are a lovely breed, so loving x,” another penned.

“Hey Tinker Bell, what a cutie,” a third fan exclaimed.

Kai and Sanam’s new addition comes just four months after the couple got engaged. On April 29, the TV stars took to Instagram to unveil five beautiful images from the moment Kai proposed to his bride-to-be on a canal boat.

“Introducing the next Mrs Fagan,” Kai announced alongside the engagement photos.

“Beautiful, Caring, Loving and Smart are just some of the words that describe you. I love loving you, I love you and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you,” he added sweetly.