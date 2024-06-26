Fans gush as Jamie Oliver renews vows in Vegas with wife Jools

Jamie Oliver has been celebrating!

On Monday (June 24), the TV chef marked 24 years since he tied the knot with his wife Juliette Norton.

The couple, who first started dating when they were teenagers, have since gone on to welcome five children together – daughters Poppy (22), Daisy (21), Petal (15), as well as sons Buddy (13) and River (7).

Now, to mark their 24th wedding anniversary, Jamie and Jools have revealed that they took a trip to Las Vegas to renew their wedding vows at the city’s famous chapel.

Last night, both Jamie and Jools shared numerous snaps from the occasion, which showcases the pair celebrating their nuptials with an Elvis impersonator.

The pair chose to dress up for the occasion, with Jamie opting for a grey suit, white shirt, and a red rose on his lapel. Meanwhile, Jools was a subtle bride by wearing a crocheted white top, denim jeans and a short veil with a matching white bow.

In his post, Jamie also included throwback snaps to their Essex wedding in 2000, where the happy couple were greeted with an Elvis lookalike as they exited the church.

In his caption, Jamie penned: “Happy 24th wedding anniversary @joolsoliver 24 years !!!”

“Love you – Las vegas baby !! @gracelandweddingchapellv big love really good fun. Jamie xxx,” the 49-year-old exclaimed.

Meanwhile, in her caption, Jools reflected by writing: “Happy 24 crazy married years together. I love you so much. Thank you for indulging my LOVE for Elvis.”

“I know this marriage has 3 people in it but you get me like NO other! Just you wait and see what I have planned for our 25th,” Jools teased further.

Following the couple’s heartwarming update, many of Jamie’s 10.4M Instagram followers have since been expressing their well-wishes.

“Amazing!!!… happy anniversary gorgeous couple.. looks so much fun,” one fan replied.

“This is ADORABLE!! You guys are the biggest love out there!” another commented.

“Gorgeous!!!! You both look amazing!” a third fan added.