Fans get teary over Jamie Laing’s tribute to wife Sophie Habboo

It’s Sophie Habboo’s birthday!

The podcaster and former Made In Chelsea star is turning 29 years old today. Sophie’s big day comes just five months after she took to Seville to celebrate her lavish wedding to husband Jamie Laing.

Now, to mark Sophie’s first birthday as his wife, Jamie has unveiled a heartwarming tribute in honour of her.

Taking to Instagram this morning, the 34-year-old reality star revealed a beautiful video montage of special moments that he has shared with Sophie.

The sweet video included footage from the couple’s wedding in Seville, as well as moments from their luxurious holidays and their beginnings on Made In Chelsea.

For his post, Jamie chose to use a voiceover audio from writer James Mooney.

“I hope you find people in this life that make you feel like you are meant to be here. Who make you feel like you belong exactly as you are. I hope you find the kind of people who calm your soul, when you see their face or hear their voice,” the narration wished.

“I hope you surround yourself with the kind of people who make you feel that there is nowhere else you’d rather be in this world than here with them. I also hope you find this in yourself, too. I hope you know that you belong here, exactly as you are,” the voiceover concluded.

Jamie also took to the caption of his post to pen his own birthday tribute to his wife.

“Happy Birthday – I couldn’t be Prouder and Luckier,” he wrote sweetly.

Sophie has since taken to her husband’s comments section to send her appreciation to him, by simply replying: “Love you”.

Many fans of the MIC couple have also chosen to express their delight at Jamie’s video, as well as their wishes to the birthday girl.

“Love her so much to make lil vids, so cute!!!” one follower exclaimed.

“You did strike gold there, happy birthday lovely lady xx,” another added.