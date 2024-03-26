Fans exclaim as Netflix releases first glimpse of ‘YOU’ season 5

Fans of Netflix series YOU have been reacting to some major news about its fifth (and final) season!

In March of last year, Netflix confirmed that the hit murder thriller would be returning for its fifth season, but that it would be its last.

The series, which stars Penn Badgley as serial killer Joe Goldberg, has been a huge success for Netflix in recent years. Season four debuted at the number one spot in its first week, with over 92 million hours viewed by subscribers.

Now, as viewers hope for the final series of YOU to air later this year, fans have finally been given a tiny glimpse at what’s in store.

The producers behind the beloved series recently took to Netflix’s social media pages to post a first look at Penn Badgley back in action as Joe.

The snap showcases the 37-year-old actor dressed as the psychopathic killer, as his return to New York is confirmed from the end of season four.

“back to where it all began. the 5th and final season of YOU is now in production,” Netflix teased in their caption.

Following the exciting first teaser, many YOU viewers have been expressing their anticipation for the end of Joe Goldberg’s story.

“I’m gonna cry that it’s the final one,” one follower replied.

“I'm so curious to see his end,” another exclaimed.

“Now in production? I thought it's gonna come this year,” a third fan commented in surprise.

When season five of YOU was initially confirmed in March 2023, Netflix stated that it was expected to premiere on the streaming platform in 2024.

However, it is believed that production has had an unexpected delay due to the recent actors and writers’ strikes in Hollywood, which affected TV and film productions for six months last year.

While fans are still hopeful that YOU’s final season could air in the latter months of this year, it could be possible that viewers may have to wait until 2025 to see how Joe’s story ends.