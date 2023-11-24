Fans exclaim as Maya Jama & Stormzy go ‘red carpet official’

Maya Jama and Stormzy have gone official with their rekindling!

Earlier this year, it was speculated that the Love Island presenter and Vossi Bop hitmaker had rekindled their romance, four years after initially ending it.

After being spotted holding hands together on holiday in August, the newly-reunited couple have now gone ‘red carpet official’ with their relationship!

Credit: British Vogue Instagram

Last night, Maya and Stormzy attended British Vogue’s ‘Forces For Change’ event in London. The pair stepped out onto the red carpet together, with TV star Maya wowing in a black latex jumpsuit and black stilettos.

Meanwhile, the 29-year-old’s rapper boyfriend looked proud of his partner, as he donned a black quilted jumper and charcoal grey trousers.

Following the reveal of their red carpet appearance, many of Maya and Stormzy’s fans chose to take to social media to share their thoughts on their rekindling.

Credit: British Vogue Instagram

“So glad they are back together,” one fan gushed on Instagram.

“Love these two. They look so happy!” another added.

“They’re so beautiful together,” a third fan exclaimed.

Maya and Stormzy’s first meeting took place at an event back in October 2014. A few months later, it was confirmed that the two stars were dating.

Credit: Maya Jama Instagram

After four years together, fans of the pair were heartbroken in 2019 when it was announced that they had called time on their romance.

Following their breakup, Stormzy chose to open up about his regret over ending his relationship with Maya.

“My breakup, that was probably the biggest catalyst for growth as a man,” the 30-year-old admitted in an interview with Louis Theroux last year.

“It was like, OK, you made a mistake and you lose someone you loved, someone you cared for, someone who is special to you,” he added at the time.