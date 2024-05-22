Fans exclaim as Love Island return date is officially confirmed

Love Island season is almost here!

Following the first ever All Stars series earlier this year, the regular version of Love Island will be returning this summer to the iconic villa in Mallorca.

As the countdown continues, the producers behind the hit ITV reality show have now confirmed the official start date for series 11.

Earlier today, the Love Island team took to social media to post a promotional snap of host Maya Jama, wearing a stunning red dress and posing in front of a flaming heart.

“We’re coming in hot!” the producers teased, before going on to announce the new series’ premiere date.

“Love Island returns Monday 3rd June,” they penned, confirming that it will begin in just under two weeks’ time.

Following the exciting news, many Love Island viewers have been taking to social media to express their reactions to its return.

“Actually can’t wait because this is my comfort show,” one fan exclaimed on Instagram.

“Well that’s my summer sorted,” another praised on X, formerly Twitter.

“So ready for the drama!!” a third fan added on X.

After eight weeks of series 11, viewers will be able to crown their Love Island winners and decide who receives the £50,000 cash prize.

Last year, Jess Harding and Sammy Root were declared the winners of series 10, beating favourites Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki in a shock victory.

Sadly, just two months after being crowned champions, Sammy confirmed in October that Jess had called off their romance.

Taking to Instagram at the time, the 22-year-old wrote that their relationship was “left up in the air”, before Jess chose to break up.

“To be totally clear – I at least wanted a face to face conversation to see if our relationship could be saved and felt this would be the respectful way forward. We had the most incredible experience winning Love Island and I genuinely saw a future with Jess,” Sammy continued.

“I was committed and respectful to our relationship. Unfortunately things don’t always work out the way you’d hoped,” he added.