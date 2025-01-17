Fans exclaim as Corrie’s Lucy Fallon reveals baby daughter’s name

Lucy Fallon has revealed her daughter’s name!

Earlier this week, the Coronation Street actress announced that she had given birth to another baby, alongside her partner Ryan Ledson.

The couple are now parents to a bouncing baby girl, joining their two-year-old son Sonny.

At the time of announcing her birth, Lucy chose not to reveal the name of her little girl. Now, a few days on from her arrival, fans have been informed of her adorable name!

Last night, Lucy took to Instagram to post several beautiful pictures from the first few days of her daughter’s life, including one that was taken just moments after she was born.

In the caption of her post, the 29-year-old decided to reveal her newborn’s full name.

“Our Nancy Margaret Ledson,” Lucy gushed, before adding: “A dream come true x”.

Following her exciting reveal, many of Lucy’s fans have since been taking to her comments section to share their reactions.

“Oh little Nancy you are so perfect!” one Corrie viewer exclaimed.

“Beautiful Nancy!!! So happy for you – what a perfect little family,” another added.

“She's got the same cute little nose as Sonny xx,” a third fan replied.

On January 14, Lucy and Ryan confirmed the wonderful news that they had welcomed their baby girl into the world.

At the time, Lucy took to Instagram to post a gorgeous snap of her newborn asleep, wearing a baby grow with the words ‘Little Sister’ on it.

“Our teeny angel girl is here 11/1/25 x,” Lucy penned in her caption, confirming that her daughter was born last week.

On August 19 of last year, Lucy announced that she was expecting a baby with Ryan. On social media, the soap star shared a clip of herself and Ryan playing with their son Sonny, before revealing her baby bump, her positive pregnancy test and a sonogram.

“Half way there,” Lucy wrote, detailing that she had kept her pregnancy quiet for several months.