Fans exclaim as Ant McPartlin falls live on Britain’s Got Talent

Britain’s Got Talent viewers got an almighty shock last night!

The first of the show’s semi-finals kicked off on Monday evening, with hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly introducing 2009 winners Diversity as surprise special guests.

After the dance troupe showcased a spectacular performance, Ant and Dec made their way to join Diversity leader Ashley Banjo on stage for a brief chat.

However, as the pair sprinted onto the stage, Ant's feet slipped right out from under him and he plummeted to the floor.

Credit: ITV

Ant’s longtime pal Dec burst into laughter as dancer Ashley helped him to get back on his feet.

The 47-year-old then went on to address viewers after the incident. "Ouch, my back. Wow, if you didn't catch that on telly, that was quite a heavy fall,” he admitted.

Co-host Dec then went on to ask his friend if he was okay, to which Ant replied: "I think I wet myself and farted at the same time!"

After concerns from judge Amanda Holden, Ant went on to reassure the judging panel he was absolutely fine, with Simon Cowell remarking that it was the presenters’ best entrance yet.

Credit: Ant and Dec Instagram

Following the show’s first advert break, Dec then went on to tease his best friend further by organising a replay of Ant’s fall in slow-motion, exclaiming that it was his “favourite part” of the episode so far.

“I'm making a claim! That was a very slippy stage,” Ant joked in response.

With viewers expressing worries about the incident, the social media team behind BGT subsequently took to Twitter to reassure fans.

“Don't worry, Ant's fine!” they penned, with many taking to replies to express their relief and delight at the funny accident.

Credit: ITV

“Gosh I really hope so, that was quite the fall,” one fan wrote.

“Call me sadistic but I just had to rewind to watch Ant hit the stage..,” another teased.

“Omg thank you Ant for making me laugh. I really needed it,” a third noted before adding: “Hope you are ok though.”