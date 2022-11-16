Fans delighted by Great British Bake Off winner

Spoiler alert!

The Great British Bake Off winner was announced in the final episode of the season last night and fans are delighted by the outcome.

The finale had three contestants- Abdul, Sandro and Syabira, but only one could win… and it was Syabira that took the prize home.

After the wonderful news was announced Syabira, who won star baker four times during the competition, said, “This is the biggest achievement in my life”.

The winner’s final showstopper featured an incredible orangutan and the flavour of the cake itself impressed Paul Hollywood the most, with him saying, “Your flavours are superb”. Prue on the other hand, thought there was too much icing.

Many fans of the show commented on the Great British Bake Off’s latest Instagram post where the winner was announced to share their excitement by the judges' decisions.

One viewer penned, “I loved all 3 finalists but she deserved it the most. Congrats Syabira”.

“Clear winner for me for weeks now! I am so happy for her. Well done”, wrote a second fan of the show.

A third added, “A very difficult decision but Syabira really deserved to win. Massive congratulations to all its was a great series”.

The winner of the 2018 season of the baking show, Rahul Mandal, also commented on the great news, writing, “Well done lovely! So so proud of you, you totally deserved it, brilliant and well done. Love you so much”.

After a great series of difficult technical challenges and tough time restraints, the contestants were under a lot of pressure but Syabira pulled it out of the bag at the end. Congratulations!

We already can’t wait for next year’s show for more mixing, baking and showstopper creations.