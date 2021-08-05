Fancy yourself as a bit of a photographer? Submit to Fujifilm’s post-covid photo exhibition

Not long ago in the depths of lockdown, I wrote about the importance of looking back on our photos and memories from pre-Covid life – holidays, family gatherings, nights out with friends – and how, although they may bring a lump to your throat, it’s also a reminder that your life pre-Covid actually happened and that it can again.

And now that the world is starting to reopen, our cameras have come out again and we’re snapping pictures of joyful and tearful reunions, new adventures and catch ups with old friends.

And Fujifilm is celebrating all of us making these new memories with their amazing digital exhibition to tell the stories behind the photos taken over the last year in Europe!

Following last year’s successful digital exhibition and a 15-year history of hosting public photo exhibitions, Fujifilm has launched its second printlife@home exhibition after long lockdowns across Europe.

During those lockdowns, photography has been firmly established as a key part of collecting new memories of families, friends and loved ones as we begin to reunite with one another. Every photo tells a story, and Fujifilm is calling for these stories to be shared in this year’s printlife@home exhibition.

Launching on August 2nd, members of the public across Europe can submit their photos to Fujifilm’s second virtual photo exhibition until 5 December 2021 on fujifilm-printlife. And the best part? This exhibition is open to everyone, irrespective of whether their photos are shot on a smartphone or a camera.

It’s a gorgeous opportunity to be a part of the huge collage of life happening right now, to place yourself and your loved ones in the fabric of history in this historic time. Fujifilm wants the public to not only share their special snaps but also their arrangements or displays of photos at home to provide the feeling of walking through personal galleries, providing the perfect storytelling setting.

David Honey, General Manager Photo Imaging at Fujifilm Europe, has said “Over the last 18 months, so many of us have returned to old photos to remind us of what life was like before the global pandemic, searching for the comfort of nostalgia. At Fujifilm, we strongly believe in the power of photography to capture and preserve memories for years to come, with each photo telling its own unique story. Whether you consider yourself a professional photographer or you prefer to capture your own memories on your smartphone camera, printlife@home is open for any member of the public to enter and Fujifilm is looking to celebrate the most creative contributions and meaningful stories by choosing five Photos of the Week.”

Winners are selected by an independent jury and will not only have their photos profiled by Fujifilm and receive a voucher of up to €200 to spend on photo printing products, or instead opting for an instax mini 40 or instax mini 11 camera, both with instax mini film provided to have everything needed to get creative and shoot beautiful instant prints – such a stunning prize!

This year, 500 photos entered into printlife@home will also be showcased in an on-site exhibition at The Photography Show in Birmingham, UK in September.

We’re so excited to be on our way back to normal life, and it’s just as important to document these moments as it was to document our life before. With the opportunity to win amazing prizes and be part of something big, we’re so excited to see the submissions to this year’s European wide digital exhibition!

For more details, and to upload your photo memory click here