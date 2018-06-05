Fancy working with So Sue Me? Start updating that CV right now

Suzanne Jackson has created a beauty empire out of her blogging business, and last week revealed that she is launching her first pop-up beauty sop in Liffey Valley shopping centre.

For the first time, every single one of her makeup and beauty bits will be available from the one place.

Now, the beauty mogul is looking for 'creative hands' to work at her store.

'As you guys know we’re opening our very first @sosu_bysuzannejackson pop up shop on Thursday morning,' she wrote on her Instagram.

'We are setting up camp at @liffey_valley for 12 weeks and we need lots of creative hands on board.'

Sue is searching for Ireland's most talented makeup artists and retail workers with experience in customer service.

A post shared by Suzanne Jackson-O’Connor (@sosueme_ie) on Apr 2, 2018 at 5:58am PDT

The job will last 12 weeks so it's ideal for any candidates looking for summer work during college.

'If you have retail experience and or are qualified as a makeup artist, we want to hear from you! Pls send your cv ASAP to siobhan@sosubysj.com.'

Get updating that CV, gals.