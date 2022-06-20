Fancy testing the new instax mini Link 2 smartphone printer?

Fujifilm have announced the launch of their new instax mini Link 2 smartphone printer and you’re really going to want to try it to bring out your creative side!

It has unique features including customisable frames and image colours modes that help improve the mood of an image. The instax mini Link 2 also has an exciting new feature called instaxAiR which is an innovative interactive tool that allows its users to draw ‘in the air’ and apply what they’ve drawn directly to the print.

The instax mini Link 2 is available in Soft Pink, Clay White and Space Blue so you can choose a stylish colour to print your pictures. It will be available for purchase from Fujifilm stockists and on instax.ie on June 22, 2022 for €130.00 SRP.

And we want YOU to test it out!

instaxAiR

You can now add graphics to your prints via the free downloadable instax mini Link App*. These graphics include bubbles, petals, neon, spray paint or a glitter look by simply holding the instax mini Link 2, pressing the feature button on top whilst aiming the side LED to start drawing in the air.

What you draw in the air will then appear in the print preview in-app and once you’re happy with the look, the graphics will appear on the print itself.

Users of the instaxAiR feature can even record a video of the drawing and share the moment as a printable QR code that appears on the print so the video can be viewed, downloaded or shared to social media by scanning the QR code.

Lightweight Portability & Speed

The instax mini Link 2 is compact and lightweight so it’s perfect to carry around as it is or pop in your handbag. Images will print in about 15 seconds so you won’t be waiting long at all to see your fabulous snaps. It also supports continuous printing and is capable of printing about 100 instax mini prints per charge, seamlessly through Bluetooth.

Customisable with Image Modes, Design Frames, Stickers and more!

The instax mini Link 2 app contains a variety of design frames that can be overlaid into the selected image for a one-of-a-kind instax instant print.

Smartphone images can also be enhanced with artistic filters or by adjusting brightness, contrast and saturation of the image. Users can also combine up to eight pictures into a single instax print collage via the app so you can keep all of your favourite memories together in the one print!

In addition to smartphone compatibility, instax mini Link 2 is also compatible with the Fujifilm X-S10 mirrorless digital camera, allowing photographers to send their images directly from the camera to the printer conveniently.

In addition to smartphone compatibility, instax mini Link 2 is also compatible with the Fujifilm X-S10 mirrorless digital camera, allowing photographers to send their images directly from the camera to the printer conveniently.

New Film Variety

To accompany the launch of the instax mini Link 2, the new instax mini Spray Art Instant Film is also being released on 22nd June also. The new film features a colourful rainbow spray design that reflects light and is the perfect complement to the instaxAiR feature or is just as fun on its own, making any image pop with added colour.

So, if you’d like to test this out and tell us about it – fill in your details below. If you’re selected, we’ll supply you with the printer and the film, you just need to get snapping and get printing, and write your review for publication on SHEmazing!