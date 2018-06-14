Fancy nabbing BRUNCH while at Body & Soul? Look no further

When we think of festival season, it's definitely an edgier, muddier experience than we have on the daily.

There's nothing better than kicking back, having a few cold cans on a fold up chair and then heading into an arena for a night full of your favourite acts.

However, once Sunday comes., we're longing for our millennial comforts – like brunch.

This year at Body & Soul, Absolut is hosting the ultimate brunch experience for festival goers.

Installed at the ABSOLUT Bar at this year's festival, brunch will be served to revellers on a first-come-first-served basis.

Between noon and 2pm on Saturday and Sunday, brunches can chow down on a delectable brunch bap.

To get the day of festivities going, there will be two delish brunch cocktails available, the ABSOLUT Espresso Martini or the brunch classic ABSOLUT Bloody Mary.

If you're heading to Body & Soul, make sure you're not too hungover for Sunday brunch!