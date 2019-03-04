Fancy free pancakes tomorrow? The Stella Diner is doling them out

Pancake Tuesday is one of those celebrations that always creeps up on us every year – and 2019 is no different.

The annual feast is officially happening tomorrow, marking the beginning of Lent and the count down to Easter.

However, if you're not up for cooking up a storm yourself, you can nab a free pancake at The Stella Diner.

To celebrate Pancake Tuesday, the Stella Diner will be giving out one complimentary pancake with topping to each customer with no purchase necessary.

The Stella Diner is Dublin’s home to truly authentic warm and fluffy American-style pancake stacks – and it's beyond delicious.

To claim your pancake and topping simply rock up to the Diner on Pancake Tuesday between 8am – 10pm and you will be served a delicious pancake free of charge.

Located at 211 Rathmines Road Lower, Dublin 6, it's the perfect excuse to get out of the office if you work in the area, or head over after work fro a sweet treat on the commute home.

There is only one pancake per customer, so bring a crew if you want to try multiple toppings.