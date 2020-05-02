Fancy a Margarita? You can now order cocktails to your door

We're all missing pubs and bars, especially as another long weekend passes by. We're itching to meet our friends for cocktails, but we must stay at home.

Luckily, ‘Ready to Pour’ tipples are now available for delivery straight to your door as Just Eat announces news of tasty menu offerings ahead of the bank holiday weekend. Joining a host of delicious new restaurant partners, Box Burger and Platform Pizza (Bray) have extended their delivery offering to include a selection of signature cocktails.

With a long weekend at home on the horizon, transport your taste-buds with a delicious ‘Bray Bré’, a fruit infused ‘Drumstick’ or a classic ‘Espresso Martini’ as these pre-mixed homebound serves take the hassle out of cocktail making. Discerning foodies ‘South of the Border’ will be the first to enjoy a lil’ Margarita…Margherita, with fresh Italian cuisine from Dublin’s Sano Pizza and Doolally’s authentic taste of India just some of the new flavours also now available for delivery on Just Eat.

Over the past number of weeks Just Eat has been operating contact-free payment and delivery, enabling customers to order their favourite local takeaway for lunch or dinner from a network of Just Eat takeaway restaurants nationwide, while maintaining the HSE guidelines on social distancing and isolation.

Just Eat continues to work closely with its restaurant partners to ensure that all restaurants and their delivery teams are fully aware of the guidelines on hygiene and social isolation and that they are adhering to them.

For a full list of Just Eat takeaway restaurants, check out the Just Eat app or visit www.just-eat.ie. If you are a restaurant looking to sign up to Just Eat, please visit https://restaurants.just-eat. ie/signup