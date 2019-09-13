Fancy a cuppa? We’ve found the dream spot for afternoon tea

The five-star Druids Glen Hotel & Golf Resort has launched a brand-new autumn inspired Afternoon Tea menu available now until November 23. Inspired by local and in-season ingredients, the Wicklow based Resort is always refreshing their delectable afternoon tea menu’s.

With colder days headed this way, executive head chef Susan Leacy has created a very special menu with all your afternoon tea favourites that is perfect to enjoy by the fire. With the resort’s picturesque woodlands in the heart of Wicklow showing all their beautiful autumn colours, Druids Glen’s Afternoon Tea is the perfect way to relax and unwind. Whether it’s after a brisk walk, a day out with your mum or a bit of self-love, immerse yourself in the heart of Wicklow, the Garden of Ireland.

The special Autumnal Afternoon Tea menu includes delicious savoury sandwiches and fluffy scones, finished off with a variety of sweet treats such as Salted Caramel and Almond Tart and Vanilla and Plum Crème Brûlée.

The Autumnal Afternoon Tea costs €32 per person and is served daily from 1.30pm to 4.00pm. If you’re feeling bubbly why not add a glass of Masottina Prosecco Frizzante (€41) or Pannier Champagne (€50).

Take in the beautiful autumn colours and tastes at the five-star Druids Glen Hotel & Golf Resort, to make a reservation call 0 1 287 0847 or visit www.druidsglenresort.com.