Fan-favourite Gogglebox family quit the show after three series

It’s a sad day for Gogglebox fans, as one of our new favourite families on the channel 4 programme have announced that they’re leaving the series for good.

The Baggs family from Essex quickly became one of the most popular households on Gogglebox, after joining the BAFTA-winning show back in 2020.

However, taking to social media on Monday night, sons Joe and George announced that the family have decided to leave Gogglebox, in order to make time for other opportunities.

“Hey everyone! Wanted to give you a quick update on the Baggs family. After 3 incredible seasons on Channel 4’s Gogglebox we have taken the decision to leave the show,” they announced in the Instagram caption.

“We have loved every second of being part of the Gogglebox family and it’s truly been the opportunity of a lifetime. With lots of exciting opportunities approaching for us all, we just couldn’t commit to filming another series but are so grateful for the opportunity.”

Joe and George go on to thank their lovely fans for all of the support they’ve shown the family whilst they’ve been on Gogglebox, as well as over on Joe’s TikTok page, which has been growing in popularity as he now has over 1M followers.

They also allude to some exciting new projects coming next, meaning it might not be too long before we see the Baggs family back on our screens again.

The Baggs family, including mum Lisa, dad Terry and sons Joe and George, first appeared on the beloved Channel 4 programme during the show’s 16th season. The family then went on to appear in seasons 18 and 19 before announcing their departure.