Family seeks public’s help in finding missing 17-year-old
Gardaí are looking for the public's help in finding missing teenager Simone O'Sullivan.
The 17-year-old went missing from her home in Rochestown, Co Cork on the 25th of October 2018.
She is described as being five-foot tall and of thin build with black hair and blue eyes.
The young girl was last seen wearing black and white runners and a black and white jacket.
Anyone with information about Simone's whereabouts is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on (021)-494-7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1-800-666-111 or any Garda Station.