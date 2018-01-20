Family appeal for help finding 21-year-old man missing in Vienna

A 21-year-old man has gone missing while visiting Vienna, Austria with college friends.

Ross Hanlon, from Athboy, Co Meath was last seen at around 2am yesterday.

He is described as being of medium build and 5'9 in height.

This is Ross, one of the girls from TropPop's boyfriend. He's been missing since Thursday night in Vienna. Please share – somebody somewhere has to have seen him. pic.twitter.com/6DrhWBc11F — Tropical Popical (@TropicalPopical) January 20, 2018

He was last seen outside a nightclub called Flex nightclub in the Augartenbrücke area of Vienna when he became separated from his friends.

His brother took to Facebook to ask for the public's help in finding Ross.

His family have contacted Gardaí and Austrian authorities are also looking into the disappearance.