Family appeal for help finding 21-year-old man missing in Vienna

A 21-year-old man has gone missing while visiting Vienna, Austria with college friends. 

Ross Hanlon, from Athboy, Co Meath was last seen at around 2am yesterday.

He is described as being of medium build and 5'9 in height. 

He was last seen outside a nightclub called Flex nightclub in the Augartenbrücke area of Vienna when he became separated from his friends. 

His brother took to Facebook to ask for the public's help in finding Ross. 

His family have contacted Gardaí and Austrian authorities are also looking into the disappearance. 

