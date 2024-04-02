Fair City’s Ryan Andrews expecting first child with wife Michaela

Congratulations are in order for Ryan Andrews and his wife Michaela O’Neill as they have announced that they are expecting their first child together.

The Fair City actor and his wife, who tied the knot last summer, shared the exciting news earlier today on social media.

Admitting that their ‘greatest adventure is about to begin’, the pair headed to New York to announce their pregnancy news.

Ryan and Michaela took to Instagram to share a joint post set to Teddy Swims' version of You’re Still The One by Shania Twain.

Michaela also posted the clip to her Instagram Stories and revealed, “We have some news to share…”.

The footage shows the parents-to-be standing in Times Square, New York, as a video of their ultrasound was displayed over one of the giant screens.

Michaela then took pictures out of her pocket of their baby scans and showcased them to the camera while she and Ryan were smiling from ear to ear.

The couple captioned the heartwarming video, “Our greatest adventure is about to begin”.

Many pals and famous faces headed to the comments to flood Ryan and Michaela with congratulatory messages.

Dancing With The Stars presenter James Patrice wrote, “WOOOOOO. The best news for the best dolls xx”.

“STOP THE LIGHTS!!!!! congratulations guys omg @michaelaon @ryan_andrews93”, penned professional dancer Adam Fogarty.

Social media star Tadhg Fleming added, “Huge congratulations guys”.

Longtime couple Ryan and Michaela tied the knot in July of last year in Son Marroig, Mallorca, surrounded by their nearest and dearest.

When previously reflecting on their wedding day, Michaela described it as their ‘dream day’ and ‘the best summer of their lives’.

Congratulations again to Ryan and Michaela on this exciting new chapter of their lives.