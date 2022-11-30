Fair City’s Jenny Dixon ‘thankful’ as she reveals gender of twins

Former Fair City actress Jenny Dixon has excitedly announced the genders of her twins with her husband Tom Neville.

Jenny said she is feeling ‘thankful’ for the huge amount of love and support she has received since sharing the wonderful news with the world.

She posted a heartwarming video to Instagram of her and Tom preparing to pop a huge balloon and asking the crowd what they think the genders will be.

Tom also made a moving speech before they popped the balloon. He said, “The positive energy here that will keep us going on this journey”.

“We've had a few ups and downs but everyone has been so good to us and kind to us the last couple of years, even when you didn't actually realise it”, he sweetly added.

The couple then popped the balloon, releasing smaller pink balloons and confetti into the air, showing that they’re having twin girls.

The actress captioned the adorable clip, “We’ve waited a lifetime for this moment.. a surreal day.. a beautiful one.. a thankful one.. #GenderReveal what will our baby twins be!”.

Jenny then took to her Instagram Stories to thank her friends and fans for their kind words of support, saying, “Thank you so much everyone for the love… it’s a beautiful moment, thank you. #GenderReveal #VeryThankful”.

Many pals and fans of Jenny’s commented on the sweet post with fashion blogger Jennifer Wrynne writing, “So excited for you both”.

Model Rosanna Davison and lifestyle blogger Niamh de Brún left heart emojis under the video.

Jenny and Tom announced they were expecting at the beginning of November with a touching video of the pair on the beach with Jenny’s blossoming baby bump on show.

She penned, “Just when we thought it may never happen. It happens. Some kind of sacred magic. Faith, positivity, determination.. & an act of god. We can’t wait to meet you. We can’t wait to meet both of you”.