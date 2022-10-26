Fabulous line-up announced for Friday’s Late Late Show

RTÉ have just announced another great line-up of celebrities that will be joining Ryan Tubridy this Friday for The Late Late Show and they’re not to be missed!

Ready to share her journey to the top of women’s boxing, Kellie Harrington will be on Ryan’s couch to discuss the setbacks and obstacles she has overcome along the way. Kellie has just won a gold medal at the European Championships, so we’re sure she’ll have lots of incredible stories to tell.

Hugh Bonneville, known for his roles in Downton Abbey and Paddington Bear will be chatting about working with some of the biggest name in the showbiz world from Judi Dench to Julia Roberts, as well as the moment he found out his late mum was a secret agent spy, and the time he played Robert de Niro’s right leg!

Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick will be in the RTÉ studio to open up about his heartbreakingly honest memoir detailing his life in recent years from the passing of his beloved mum to the impact Covid had on his business. This will be Noel’s first Irish interview since Beyond Supervet: How Animals Make Us The Best We Can Be was published, and an important moment where he can speak his truth.

Everyone’s favourite country singer Daniel O’Donnell will be catching up with Ryan and treating viewers to a performance from his brand new album, I Wish You Well.

Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, will talk about interest rate hikes, the Irish economy and how she continues to break glass ceilings.

There will also be a special musical performance by pop legends Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott. The pair will be having a chat with Ryan before singing their new single and a Beautiful South classic.

All of this and more on The Late Late Show on RTÉ One this Friday, October 28 at 9:35pm.