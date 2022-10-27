SHEmazing!
Fabulous line-up announced for Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything

RTÉ have announced a fabulous star-studded line-up for this week’s Angela Scanlon Ask Me Anything and we can’t wait to see them chat on the pink couch this Saturday!

Firstly, X Factor contestant and TV presenter Rylan Clarke joins Angela to chat about his very own Diary Room in his new home, as well as his three pet jellyfish named after the members of Destiny’s Child. He also reveals that he will consider it a failure if he doesn’t manage to bag himself an Irish husband.

Lyra will catch up with Angela to discuss the odd place her inspiration for writing songs comes from, and says she wants to be like Enya and live in a castle, hibernating and watching movie soundtracks- don’t we all!

Last but not least, Father Ted fans will be delighted to see actor and comedian Ardal O’Hanlon appear on the pink couch. He’ll chat about random fans of Father Ted, including Moby and Steven Spielberg, the live-in trolls who reside in his house. Ardal will also share the startling coffin linked connection he has with a famous musician!

There will be plenty of surprises and unexpected revelations for the celebrity guests as they all agreed to be asked absolutely anything! 

All this and more on Saturday, October 29, on RTÉ One at 9.45pm.

