Fabulous line-up announced for Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything

We’ve almost made it to the end of another week and we’re looking forward to some seriously entertaining TV to help us unwind after a busy few days.

Luckily, our Saturday night is sorted as Angela Scanlon is back with another fabulous episode of Ask Me Anything, the second episode in her new series.

The wonderful line-up of celebrity guests have been announced and we simply can’t wait to watch them being interviewed by Angela as she prepares to ask them absolutely anything!

First to join Angela on the couch is Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp. As a former 80’s pop star and EastEnders actor, Martin reflects on his time in the music industry, reveals what he gets up to in his son’s bathroom, and chats about an evening he’ll never forget in someone else’s bathroom.

Next up, Young Offenders actress, Demi Isaac Oviawe will be appearing on the show to talk about shifting on national television, the debs date that never was, how she’s spending her hard-earned money and the secret to getting jobs working with Charlize Theron.

Angela will then be joined by ‘the nicest man in comedy’, Adam Hills. From Bondi to Buckingham Palace, Adam reveals why he’s been licked by so many Australians, what he thinks of Amhrán na bhFhiann and why he pities The Edge.

With a programme that promises great chats and bold humour, this episode is not to be missed.

All this and more on Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything on Saturday, April 22, on RTÉ One at 9.30pm.