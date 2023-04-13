Fabulous line-up announced for Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything

The new series of Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything is finally on our screens and it promises a fantastic season ahead.

We’ll see Angela talk to a host of famous guests from TV stars to stand-up legends about some very personal topics as she prepares to ask them anything!

This Saturday, April 15, Angela is back on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player with the first episode of the new season, and a fantastic line-up of guests has been announced.

Boyband OG Keith Duffy will be chatting to Angela about his days in Boyzone, touring the country in a rusty transit van and secretly fancying Colin Farrell.

Majella O’Donnell joins Angela on the couch to talk about sex, drugs and rock and roll. From first meeting her husband Daniel O’Donnell in Tenerife, Majella gives more than a sneak peek into their relationship. She also opens up about what life is really like inside the O’Donnell household, why €50 notes are left on pillows, and she reveals a tattoo or two!

After speaking with Keith and Majella, Angela’s final guest is expat podcast pioneer and comedian Jarlath Regan. He will be on the couch to reveal all about ruining sports day, learning to run from an Olympian and his serious footwear addiction.

There will be plenty of quick-wit and bold humour in Angela’s interviews and viewers will get to see her guests mingle and let their guard down, as they all agree to be asked, absolutely anything!

Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything will be airing on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player at 9:30pm, this Saturday night, April 15.