Extra batch of Longitude Festival tickets to go on sale this week

If you were one of the many people who didn’t manage to grab tickets to this year’s Longitude Festival, then don’t worry – you have another chance!

The organisers of the popular festival, which is to be held in Marley Park from July 1 to July 2, have confirmed that more tickets are about to be released as a result of extraordinary demand.

This Wednesday, February 22 at 12pm, festival-goers will have another chance to bag some tickets for the Saturday performances that weekend.

This will be a welcome announcement for those who were disappointed with the initial ticket launch on February 3. However, organisers have insisted that this extra ticket sale will be an extremely limited one, and so those wishing to secure those precious tickets will need to be quick.

In terms of the lineup, this year’s Longitude Festival promises to be spectacular!

Global superstar producer and DJ, Calvin Harris, will be headlining the Saturday night stage at Longitude. This will be the We Found Love hitmaker’s first show in the Republic of Ireland in 10 years, so it will undoubtedly be an incredible performance.

In terms of Sunday night’s events, American rapper and producer Travis Scott will be returning to Longitude by popular demand, following his iconic headlining performance in 2018. How exciting!

There will also be a bunch of other acts joining Calvin and Travis throughout the two-day event, including the likes of Anne-Marie, Joel Corry, RAYE and many more.

Anyone wishing to try and take advantage of the extra tickets will need to be quick, because once they’re gone, they’re gone! Tickets for Saturday, July 1 at Longitude Festival will be available from this Wednesday at midday on the Ticketmaster website.