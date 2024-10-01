Expert panel help to mark launch of Cove & Co. The Paint Studio

Interior design enthusiasts gathered to celebrate the launch of Cove & Co. The Paint Studio, the newly rebranded identity of Colourtrend Paint and Wallpaper Stores.

The launch took place in Cove & Co. X MRCB, and guests were treated to a morning full of tips, tricks and expert insights and advice on ‘How to Add Colour To Your Home’.

The event was hosted by editor of Climate Magazine and founder of Gaff Interiors, Jo Linehan. The panel included interior designer and co-founder of COLLAB Design Studio, Dee Coleman, as well as Dulux colour expert, Jane K Witter, and Colourtrend colour expert, Aisling Kirwan.

During a delightful light breakfast, guests got to listen to the insightful words from the panel of experts. Some of these guests included Irish fashion designer, Sonya Lennon, influencers Pamela Laird, Dominique Nugent and Jennifer Carroll along with event stylist Grace Cahill.

Members of Cove & Co’s consultation team were also on hand to offer advice and tips for guests on the morning.

General Paints Group, the renowned three-generation Irish family run business based in Celbridge, Co. Kildare, rebranded its Colourtrend Paint and Wallpaper Stores to Cove & Co. The Paint Studio earlier this summer.

Cove & Co., who have seven stores across Ireland, including Celbridge, Dundalk, Mullingar, Swords, Newbridge, Waterford and their Dublin City Centre location, Cove & Co X MRCB on Ushers Quay, offers a carefully curated collection of leading paint brands and accessories, allowing paint enthusiasts and novices alike to feel empowered to make their home their own, just as it should be.

At Cove & Co., customers can explore General Paints own beloved brands, Colourtrend and Curator, as well as other prestigious names such as Little Greene, Farrow Ball and Dulux.

The transformation of seven stores into Cove & Co. Paint Studios highlights the company's dedication to offering an enhanced shopping experience, featuring an expanded range of products to suit every taste and style.

