Experience the Magic of Christmas at Fitzpatrick Castle Hotel

Fitzpatrick Castle Hotel invites you to immerse yourself in the festive spirit with its meticulously crafted Christmas packages. Nestled in a charming castle setting, Fitzpatrick Castle Hotel Killiney offers a truly enchanting experience, perfect for creating cherished memories that will last a lifetime.

Winter Retreat Package: A Luxurious Winter Getaway from €360

Treat yourself to the ultimate winter retreat with the Fitzpatrick Castle Hotel's 'Winter Retreat' package. Upon arrival, you will be warmly greeted and welcomed to your room with a thoughtfully selected bottle of wine, setting the stage for a relaxing and memorable stay. Enjoy two nights of comfort with this Bed and breakfast package, relishing a delicious Full Irish Breakfast each morning to kickstart your day. Culinary delights continue with a sumptuous dinner for two at Mapas restaurant on one evening.

To make your stay even more special, the package offers the convenience of a late checkout, ensuring you have extra time to unwind and savour every moment of your escape. This package is the perfect blend of relaxation, culinary excellence, and convenience, guaranteeing an unforgettable stay.

Join the Talk of the Town: Fitzpatrick Castle Hotel Christmas Parties from €99 pp

Fitzpatrick Castle Hotel Christmas parties are renowned as the talk of the town, and you're invited to be part of the celebration. Here's what's in store: You'll be welcomed with a festive cocktail on arrival, setting the mood for the evening. Indulge in a delectable 4-course dinner menu that will tantalize your taste buds. As the night unfolds, sway to the rhythm of the live band, The Firm, for your dancing pleasure. And the party doesn't end there – as a late-night DJ and bar will keep the celebration going until 2 AM.

All of this can be yours for just €99 per person. Availability currently includes Saturday, December 9th and Saturday, December 16th.

The Gift They Won't Forget: Fitzpatrick Castle Hotel Gift Vouchers from €50 – €1000

Looking for the perfect gift this holiday season? Fitzpatrick Castle Hotel also offers gift vouchers, the ideal way to give the gift of unforgettable experiences. Whether it's a romantic getaway, a luxurious dinner at Mapas Restaurant, or Afternoon Tea, gift vouchers allow your loved ones to choose the experience that suits them best. Give the gift they won't forget and make their holiday season truly special.

For more information, reservations and inquiries, please visit www.fitzpatrickcastle.com.