Exciting news: A SHEIN pop-up shop is coming to Dublin!

If you’re a fan of the global retailer SHEIN, then we have some exciting news for you!

Traditionally, SHEIN’s collections can only be purchased online. However, that is all about to change soon, as a new SHEIN pop-up shop will be opening in Jervis Shopping Centre next month!

The store will be open to customers for just one week only, from Friday November 4 to Tuesday November 8.

Also, for the first time ever, SHEIN fans will be able to purchase items in-store for the duration of the pop-up – no more window shopping!

In even more exciting news, the first 100 shoppers to enter the store each day will receive a very special free gift. Who doesn’t love a freebie?

All of your favourite SHEIN products will be on full display, in ranges for women and men. An extensive curve range will also be available, as SHEIN prides itself on its mission to make fashion accessible for everyone. Now that’s a message we can get on board with!

As well as fashion pieces, shopaholics will be able to browse their way through SHEIN’s stunning collection of footwear, accessories and beauty products.

This latest addition to SHEIN’s collection of pop-up stores has also made an incredibly charitable promise. The retailer has vowed that, at the end of the pop-up shop’s duration, they will donate all of their remaining stock to their charity partner Women’s Aid, who work with and support women and children who are affected by domestic abuse and sexual violence.

So, if you are a fan of what SHEIN has to offer, then make sure to plan ahead for a trip to their spectacular pop-up shop. Be quick – it won’t be around forever!