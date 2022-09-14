Exciting! A date for Netflix’s global fan event TUDUM is announced

We’re always looking for the newest sneak peeks into our favourite Netflix shows. Luckily, Netflix is hosting a global fan event to give us the goods!

The streaming service giant announced today that its annual TUDUM event will be taking place in 10 days time, on Saturday, September 24. The TUDUM extravaganza will be available to watch for free on the official Netflix YouTube channel from 6pm that evening.

The first ever TUDUM event took place in September 2021. It was a huge hit with audiences around the world, and so it’s no surprise that Netflix have decided to make it an annual tradition.

This year, the streaming service is promising to treat us to lots of exclusives. Judging by the trailer, it seems as though we will be treated to sneak peaks of many of Netflix’s successful shows.

These include: the third series of steamy regency drama Bridgerton, the epic final season of Stranger Things, the fifth series of powerful royal drama The Crown, the third series of the delightful Emily in Paris, and the fourth season of the terrifying thriller You.

Audiences can also look forward to glimpses of Netflix’s upcoming film releases, such as the highly-anticipated sequel to murder mystery Knives Out, and the second Enola Holmes film, which follows the adventures of Sherlock Holmes’ younger sister.

TUDUM will be hosted by over 200 of Netflix’s biggest stars, such as Nicola Coughlan from Bridgerton, Millie Bobby Brown from Stranger Things and Enola Holmes, and Lily Collins from Emily in Paris.

We’re already giddy with excitement at the thought of all of the new content!