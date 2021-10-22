Exceptional value from your local hair salon with these Kérastase gift sets

We know it's a little early to mention Christmas gifting but when great gifts come across our desk at an exceptional price, with limited stock, then we can't help but share. This Christmas, Kérastase has launched a luxurious range of ultra-personalised gift sets, for pure hair indulgence. Each set delivers on the recipients hair needs but with a twist on gifting traditions with their street art collection boxes. We love the arty gift boxes which can be reused long after the products have disappeared.

Nutritive – Nourishing Care For Dry Hair (RRP €82.40)

Perfect for dry, lacklustre locks, the nutritive gift set will leave hair nourished and soft like silk.

Contains: Bain Satin 1, Lait Vital & Nectar Thermique

Resistance – Transform Damaged, Brittle Hair (RRP €82.40)

Restore damaged locks to their former glory with the resistance gift set that strives to strengthen your strands from root to tip.

Contains: Bain Force Architecte, Ciment Anti-Usure & Ciment Thermique

Genesis – Anti Hair-Fall Care For Weakened Hair (RRP €88.10)

A collection to give hair that much needed dose of strength and 'oomph'.

Contains: Bain Hydra Fortifiant, Fondant Renforcateur & Défense Thermique

Blond Absolu – For Shinier, Stronger, Softer Blonde Hair (RRP €90.70)

The ultimate gift to revitalise blonde locks, neutralise brassiness, deeply hydrate and restore lost lustre. Contains: Bain Ultra-Violet, Cicaflash Fondant & Cicaplasme

Curl Manifesto – To Nourish And Moisturise (RRP €102.20)

For all types of curls and coils. Revive dull and frizzy locks with these three essentials, utilising the benefits of manuka honey and ceramides.

Contains: Bain Hydratation Douceur, Masque Beurre Haute Nutrition & Crème De Jour

Chronologiste – Youth Revitalising Haircare (RRP €115.30)

The ultimate collection to breathe life back into ageing strands, the products deeply care for your locks leaving them healthier and invigorated.

Contains: Bain Regenerent, Masque Regenerant & Thermique Regenerant

This year Kérastase has added some discovery sets to their range and we think they are the ultimate stocking filler!

Blond Absolu (RRP €35.00)

On every blonde’s Christmas wish list, three luxury travel size products to care for and repair blonde tresses.

Contains: Bain Lumière 80ml, Cicaflash 75ml & Huile Cicaextreme 45ml

Curl Manifesto – For Curls at Christmas (RRP €35.00)

Curly girls this one’s for you! Add the Curl Manifesto Discovery Set to your stocking list this year. Three luxury travel sizes to nourish and define curly and coily hair.

Contains: Bain Hydratation Douceur, Masque Beurre Haute Nutrition & Crème De Jour

Why not support your local salons this Christmas with a gift of beautiful hair from Kérastase?