Ex on the Beach’s Charlotte Dawson shares exciting announcement

Former Ex on the Beach star Charlotte Dawson has surprised fans with her latest exciting announcement that she made with fiancé Matt Sarsfield. Charlotte joked that the news isn’t what many of her fans were expecting.

Posting a video of herself, her fiancé and their son, Noah, to her 1.3M Instagram followers, Charlotte revealed that the family have a new home in her hometown. The clip is set to Natalie Cole's song This Will Be.

The 30-year-old captioned the video, “Our big announcement I know you all thought I was preggo which trust me I wish I was but that will come… this is our NEW FAMBO HOME in my hometown which is just so special (especially to me) who has lived 5 years away from home!!!”.

“Very proud of us & wowza what a perfect 30th birthday pressie.. @thedawsysarsyway our home page get following for updates. Love you all xxx”.

Dawson’s comments were flooded with supportive and congratulatory messages for her new move.

The Real Housewives of Cheshire star Taylor Ward wrote, “Yay congratulations boo!!”, while Love Island’s Molly Smith penned, “Yayyy!!!!! Congratulations”.

“Congratulations I no how much this means to you all the best”, added Safiyya Vorajee.

Many fans of the former reality TV star also wished her luck on this new chapter in her life with her fiancé and their son, whom they welcomed into the world in January 2021.

With today being Charlotte’s 30th birthday, she also shared a photo of her with her mum, son, and a statue of her late dad, Les Dawson, former comedian who passed away in 1993, when Charlotte was a few months old.

Charlotte paid tribute to her dad in the picture’s caption by saying, “Seeing my dad for my birthday last week & giving him a big cuddle was the best and even better when he said grandad… if you have seen the video”.

“As I ‘m 30 on Monday, I feel all sorts of emotions but not having my dad/ Noah’s grandad here just breaks my heart into a million pieces. On such big milestone in you life hits hard, but to have my little man here who is just him comforts me in so many ways”.