Ex on the Beach star Lillie Lexie Gregg announces pregnancy

Lillie Lexie Gregg is pregnant!

Congratulations are in order for Lillie and her fiancé Josh McEachran as they have revealed they are expecting their third child together.

The former Ex on the Beach star headed to social media to announce the wonderful news to the world.

Lillie took to Instagram to post an adorable video set to Ruelle’s I Get To Love You to her 515K followers.

The clip shows the 32-year-old telling her two sons, Cruze and Beau, the wonderful news that they’re family is getting bigger.

Lillie can be seen giving her sons a basket with a teddy, a newborn baby grow, a book and her baby scan to share her pregnancy news with them. She also showcased her blossoming baby bump before Cruze gave her a hug and Beau gave her stomach a kiss.

The former reality TV star captioned the cute post, “‘We’ve got something to tell you’ Baby No3 Due February. I can’t believe we get to love another little person”.

“We feel so so lucky!! and have two very excited big brothers waiting to meet you, this was So Special !!! Xx @jmceachran10”.

Many of Lillie’s famous pals rushed to the comments to congratulate her on her exciting announcement.

The Only Way is Essex star Georgia Kousoulou wrote, “Aww congratulations”, while Geordie Shore’s Marnie Simpson penned, “Amazing news, congratulations”.

Former Ex on the Beach star Helen Briggs added, “AWWWWW CONGRATULATIONS TO YOUR BEAUTIFUL FAMILY”.

Lillie and Josh are already proud parents to five-year-old Cruze and three-year-old Beau.

The pair got engaged back in 2021 after McEachran popped the big question while celebrating Lillie’s 30th birthday with her in London.

When revealing their engagement to social media, Lillie penned, “Of course I said YES!!!! I really am so Lucky”.

“Thank you So much for the most incredible weekend. You still manage to Surprise me and get more amazing by the day! love you so much my Fiancé @jmceachran10”.