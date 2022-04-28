Everything you need to know about TikTok’s fav foundation by J. Cat Beauty

J. Cat Beauty has exploded all over TikTok and if it hasn’t been on your FYP then get to know all about our new favourite right here.

J. Cat Beauty’s Aquasurance Compact Foundation gives you blissfully bright under eyes with a flawless, poreless complexion without the fear of looking cakey.

This foundation is perfect for those with oily or dry skin so it’s a real crowd pleaser due to its hydrating and weightless appearance on the skin.

Make-up moguls like Tati Westbrook and Rei Germer have shared their love for this innovative product, as well as the one and only Styled By Hrush. Hrush is of course known for styling members of the Kardashian/ Jenner clan, namely Kim and Kylie, giving them their trademark ‘snatched’ make-up looks to match their perfectly sculpted facial structures.

Since Hrush is a fan of J. Cat Beauty’s Aquasurance Compact Foundation, you know you’ll be looking as immaculate as the Kardashian’s with this product!

With a luxurious and silky texture, the appearance of pores is minimised and any excess oil on the skin is balanced out, without any ever-annoying creasing to your make-up! With ingredients such as cactus flower extract to provide antioxidant properties and help maintain moisture, and chamomile to calm the skin and help reduce redness due to its anti-inflammatory characteristics, this compact foundation is a real game-changer. Not only that but it has chlorella, a skincare junkie’s dream, which improves the production of collagen and aids with firmness and toning the skin.

The Aquarurance Compact Foundation has an innovative water lock system that assists in keeping moisture within the powder so there’ll be no dry skin around here! It provides medium to full coverage for a natural complexion to help cover imperfections and improve the look of your complexion throughout the day.

For fuller coverage, we love to apply it with a wet blending sponge for an airbrushed look, and use a fluffy brush for a more natural, everyday finish. It’s so versatile, we can’t get enough of it!

With 13 shades available from a player “Porcelain” to a deeper “Autumn Spice”, there’s something for everyone. J. Cat Beauty is 100% cruelty-free and uses high-quality ingredients in all of their products.

J. Cat Beauty Aquasurance Compact Foundation (RRP €23.50) is available to buy at TRNDBTY.com and Dunnes Stores nationwide.