Everything you need to know about micro-needling

Have you heard the term micro-needling but still unsure what it actually is? We asked Stella Zheleznyak from the Advanced Electrolysis Clinic, to tell us everything we need to know about micro-needling .

What is micro-needling?

“Micro-needling is a procedure that uses a bunch of tiny needles to puncture the very first layer of skin. This process works to rejuvenate your skin by boosting collagen production, which in turn reduces the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines and elevates the overall texture of your skin”, explains Stella.

What does the treatment achieve?

Helps to build collagen Smooths fine lines and may help fill areas lacking structure Smooths acne scars Stimulates new cells growth factors

Stella Zheleznyak – Advanced Electrolysis Clinic

How to prepare for micro-needling?

No Accutane for the past 6 months

Avoid retinoids, topical antibiotics, exfoliants, hydroquinone, sunburn and benzoyl peroxide 3 days prior to procedure

No IPL/Laser procedures for the past 7 days prior

No waxing, depilatory creams or electrolysis 5-7 days prior to the peel.

No shaving on the day of the procedure

No significant changes in the skin recently reported including breakdown of skin or excess dryness or sunburn

Skin is clean without lotion, oil, makeup, powder, perfume or sunscreen

Antiviral agent for 2 days prior to and day of treatment if history of cold sores

What to expect during your treatment?

Micro-needling involves a natural, holistic alternative for resurfacing of the skin using micro needles without an aggressive machine, to produce optimal results. “There may be some bleeding during the treatment which is temporary and completely normal”, Stella adds.

Some mild discomfort can also be experienced during the procedure and an anaesthetic cream may be used if needed for tolerance.

When will I see results?

“Visible results of skin rejuvenation are generally seen after just 6-8 weeks following procedure and improve further over time.”

A course of 3-6 Dermapen treatments is usually recommended to achieve optimum micro needling results. However, skin improvement is noticeable after just one treatment, in conjunction with a home skincare regime.

A 45 minute Micro-Needling treatment costs €110 at The Advanced Beauty Bar which is located in the heart of Ranelagh. It is conveniently located in the Advanced Electrolysis Clinic which specialises in Advanced Cosmetic Procedures, Advanced Skin Treatments, LVL and Massage Body Treatments.

To book an appointment visit www.advancedelectrolysisclinic.ie.