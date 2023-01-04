Everything we know so far about the winter series of Love Island

It’s that time once again… Love Island is returning to our screens, and it’s coming very soon!

The hit ITV reality series is heading to South Africa for its second ever winter edition, and we couldn’t be more excited about it!

Earlier today, ITV bosses confirmed that Love Island will be returning to our TV screens in just 12 days time. The brand new series will begin on Monday, January 16 on ITV2 at 9pm.

The first ever so-called ‘winter series’ of Love Island aired in January and February of 2020, and its final few weeks were consumed by the tragic death of the show’s original host, Caroline Flack.

For the past two years, ITV producers have been unable to make a second winter series happen in South Africa due to the impact of the Covid pandemic. However, now that restrictions are long gone, Love Island can finally return to South Africa.

As usual, this year’s winter cast have yet to be announced, but as the start date for the series is just a matter of days away, we have no doubt that we will be learning the identities of the Islanders very soon.

One of the most exciting things about this season is that we have a new host! Presenter Maya Jama has been tasked with stepping into the role of host, after Laura Whitmore decided to step away from Love Island at the end of last summer’s series.

“There are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed some due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects. I wish it was still possible but know you’ll be in safe hands,” Laura stated in August, revealing her surprise departure.

Then, in October of last year, and after weeks of speculation, it was announced that 28-year-old Maya Jama would be undertaking the role of Love Island host.

“Rumour confirmed LOLOL,” Maya exclaimed at the time of her announcement. “Seeeee you on the island my honeysssss”, she added.

Former presenter Laura gave her ringing endorsement to Maya following her reveal. “Yes girl!! So delighted for you!”, she commented on the Love Island Instagram page. “You’re gonna be fab xx”.

We can’t wait for the brand new series to start – it’s been a long time coming!