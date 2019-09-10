Everything we know about Dirty John’s turbulent second season

Anyone who watched (binged) Dirty John on Netflix will understand why we're fascinated by season two. The show gripped millions of viewers with twists and turns, but HOW can they continue it?

The first season was based on the Wondery Los Angeles Times true crime podcast and series of articles of the same name, featuring the intense love affair between Debra Newell and John Meehan which turns insanely dark faster than you can handle.

A press release from USA Network has divulged that the second season of the hit show will focus on one of the messiest divorces in American history, culminating in a double homicide.

Connie Britton and Eric Bana starred as the interior designer who falls for a con artist who is determined to ruin her life and steal her fortune. Newell quickly discovers that John isn't who he says he is.

Dirty John only has one season on the podcast, so initially it was unknown whether the TV series would even get a second season commissioned.

We now know that season two will focus on a marriage gone horrifically awry, in the tale of convicted murderer Betty Broderick. The show will move from Bravo to USA Network this time around.

Amanda Peet will play Betty, while Christian Slater will play her ill-fated husband, Daniel Broderick.

"The first season of Dirty John was a story of twisted love and coercive control — and both these insidious elements are also present in and integral to the story of Betty Broderick, whom I have wanted to write about since I became a writer," series creator Alexandra Cunningham said in the press release.

"I can’t wait to see Amanda and Christian bring it to life." Betty Broderick was the wife of Daniel, and she cared for their San Diego-based family while Daniel attends medical school and then law school

Daniel hires then 21-year-old Linda Kolkena as his legal assistant, and Betty becomes totally convinced that Daniel is having an illicit affair. Daniel denied Betty’s allegations, which later proved to be true.

Daniel and Betty's marriage ended soon after, and Daniel and Kolkena married. Betty began acting erratically while the pair underwent divorce proceedings,

According to a 2017 Los Angeles Times article on the Broderick case, Betty spray painted Daniel’s house, drove her car into Daniel’s front door, and left “obscene” messages on his answering machine.

Betty believed that she was Daniel's victim, seeing as Daniel had considerable influence in the law community. Betty was briefly admitted to a mental hospital, neglected to pay support payments and filed a restraining order.

Betty truly felt that Daniel intended to drive her insane in order to easily divorce her. The ex-wife later shot Daniel and Linda in their home on November 5, 1989,

“I bought into a 1950s Leave It to Beaver marriage…and Daniel stole my whole life,” Betty told The Los Angeles Times. “This was a desperate act of self-defense.”

Most of the public saw her as a cold-blooded killer, but others sympathised with the woman whose husband left her for a younger woman after she supported his career for years.

Betty is currently serving her prison sentence for the crimes at the California Institution for Women in Corona, but was denied parole in 2017.

Season 2 of Dirty John is currently filming, with no release date currently known.

Feature image: Instagram/@dirtyjohnbravo