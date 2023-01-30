Everything landing on Netflix this February

January is almost over which means we can look forward to a whole new month of great movies and shows landing on Netflix.

The streaming platform has announced a wonderful selection of new and returning movies and TV shows for us to enjoy next month. From much-loved dating shows and rom-coms just in time for Valentines’ Day, to jam-packed action movies and insightful documentaries, there is something for everyone.

All you have to do is grab all your favourite snacks and check out what great shows and movies will be joining Netflix this February below.

TV Shows

Gunther's Millions- February 01

A dog with a trust fund isn't the strangest part of this story. Gunther's eccentric handler also lived a luxe life with a cult-like entourage.

Freeridge- February 2

Four teen friends work to reverse a curse after a peculiar old box seems to bring misfortune and more into their lives.

The Exchange- February 8

Inspired by real events, two women set out to pioneer the cutthroat stock market of 1980s Kuwait and disrupt its corrupt boys club along the way.

You: Season 4 Part 1- February 9

Starting anew in London, Joe vows to bury the past and be his best self. But on the rocky road to redemption, a new obsession starts to take hold.

Love to Hate You- February 10

For an attorney who despises losing to men and an A-list actor who distrusts women, love means nothing until they're forced to date each other.

Love is Blind: After the Altar Season 3- February 10

Check in with this season's former fiancés, one year since their big decisions to get married or walk away single.

Full Swing- February 15

This immersive documentary series follows a diverse group of professional golfers including Rory McIlroy on and off the course across a relentless season of competition.

A Girl and an Astronaut- February 17

An astronaut's return after a 30-year disappearance rekindles a lost love and sparks interest from a corporation determined to learn why he hasn't aged.

Outer Banks: Season 3- February 23

New adventures take the Pogues to the Caribbean and far beyond as the friends are pulled into a dangerous rival's hunt for a legendary lost city.

Who Were We Running From?- February 24

Harbouring a painful past, a mother lives like a nameless fugitive with her daughter as they make hotels their home and see everyone else as a threat.

Perfect Match- February 28

Couples who prove their compatibility gain the power to make or break other matches in this strategic and seductive dating competition.

Movies

True Spirit- February 3

When Jessica Watson sets out to be the youngest person to sail solo, non-stop and unassisted around the world, she must overcome her greatest fear as she navigates the world’s most challenging stretches of ocean. Based on a true story.

10 Days of a Good Man- February 10

A lawyer turned private investigator takes on a missing person case, propelling him on an unexpected and life-altering quest.

Your Place or Mine- February 10

When best friends and total opposites Debbie (Reese Witherspoon) and Peter (Ashton Kutcher) swap homes for a week, they get a peek into each other's lives that could open the door to love.

In Love All Over Again- February 13

A celebrity journalist and a down-to-earth teacher find their relationship in rocky waters when a job gets in the way of their new life together.

All the Places- February 14

Two siblings who haven't seen each other in 15 years mend their relationship while fulfilling a childhood dream: a motorcycle road trip through Mexico.

The Strays- February 22

An upper-middle-class woman's perfectly crafted life begins to unravel with the arrival of two shadowy figures in her town.

We Have a Ghost- February 24

Finding a ghost named Ernest haunting their new home turns Kevin's family into overnight social media sensations. But when Kevin and Ernest go rogue to investigate the mystery of Ernest's past, they become a target of the CIA.