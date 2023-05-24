Everyone appearing on Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything this week

We’re hitting that hump day slump right about now but we’re looking forward to the weekend for some much needed relaxation.

A must for our weekend is tuning into Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything for a night of banter and juicy stories from celebrity guests.

RTÉ have just announced the wonderful line-up of stars joining Angela on the pink couch this weekend and we just can’t wait to watch!

First up, podcasting presenter Doireann Garrihy will be revealing how she makes friends with the Gardaí and telling all the details of her worst first date. Doireann will also be explaining her dad’s advice that she always abides by and tells all about being in love.

Dancer and TV Personality Oti Mabuse will also be chatting to Angela on Saturday night. Oti will be discussing her dancing partners, what it was like growing up in South Africa and how she once gave herself food poisoning.

Finishing off the night is comedian Russell Kane to talk about turning middle class, why he feels so comfortable in Cork, assaulting a future monarch and how he rebelled with Penguin classics.

Saturday is sure to be a wonderful night full of brilliant stories as Angela asks her guests absolutely anything!

All this and much more on Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything, Saturday May 27 on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player at 9.30pm.