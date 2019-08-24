Every young woman needs to read How To Fail by Elizabeth Day

Books can change your life for the better. There are so many tales that have shaped me into the 25-year-old woman I am today. Books have educated me, inspired me and encouraged me. They’ve been a form of escapism during dark times and a source of inspiration throughout my entire life.

Brooklyn, The Perks of Being a Wallflower and Wuthering Heights are up their with my all time favourites, but it is one of my most recent reads that completely changed the way I think about my life.

That book is How To Fail by journalist Elizabeth Day.

How To Fail is the most eye-opening and reassuring read. It has altered the way I view my past ‘failures’ in life and has helped me embrace the lessons we learn from our failures.

The non-fiction book is inspired by her hugely popular podcast of the same name. The book focuses on the writer's 'failures' and what she has learned from them. Those failures include everything from Elizabeth’s early days as a journalist to her IVF struggles and the breakdown of her marriage.

It is raw and honest and unbelievably beautiful. Everyone will relate to this book in one way or another, because we have all ‘failed’ at one point in our lives.

Failure shapes us and teaches us vital lessons that improve our lives, even if the failures make us feel like the weight of the world is on our shoulders.

This book is full of wisdom and reassurance. It taught me so much about being a writer, being a woman, the desire to be a mum and the importance of being a friend.

How To Fail reassured me about lost friendships, changed the way I look at my career and taught me so much about fertility and the harrowing experiences women have to go through. This book has been a source of joy, guidance and comfort.

It has educated me in ways I never expected.

It is undoubtedly one of the best books I have ever had the pleasure of reading. Do yourself a favour and pick up a copy of How To Fail by Elizabeth Day.

How To Fail by Elizabeth Day is published by Harper Collins.

You can buy a copy here.