Eva Longoria reveals her top tip for hiding grey hairs during lockdown

The unexpected duration of lockdown has highlighted (no pun intended) how much we depend on our beloved hair stylist to ensure not only that we look good, but also to hide those few stray grey hairs. We know that beauty is skin deep but honestly, looking in the mirror to see a badger like strip down the middle of your head is proving to be a step too far for us.

We have always loved Eva Longoria but when she shared an honest moment with fans, unveiling her grey hair in a video posted on her Instagram and it made us love her just that little bit more.

The 45-year-old actress honestly displayed her lighter, but more visible than usual greying hair to her almost 8 million followers, before using the L’Oreal Paris Magic Retouch spray to cover them up in seconds.

Speaking from her home, where she's been in quarantine with her family amid the COVID-19 lockdown, she said: "Hi guys! Look at all this grey. This is crazy!"

The former Desperate Housewives star continued: "If you've been following me, you know that I've been going grey."

L’Oreal Paris Magic Retouch spray is a low commitment hair spray is ideal for those in need of a quick fix between home colourings and salon appointments. Product lasts until washed out with shampoo and only a small amount is required.

We asked the Magic Retouch Expert Advice for more advice on this – here goes:

What is a root concealer?

A root concealer covers grey roots or hair growth using hair makeup pigments matched to the rest of your hair colour. It is designed to prolong the time between hair colouring, either in a salon or on home hair dye, quickly and effectively.

Who is L'Oreal Magic Retouch Spray best for?

One Magic Retouch is sold every 30 seconds in the UK; it works for all hair types. Whether that’s with the aim to perfectly cover grey roots or to cover hair growth to match your existing hair colour. Magic Retouch gives a natural looking result without the commitment – it washes out with shampoo and works for all hair types and is available in nine shades. It’s ideal for those who want to conceal their roots between salon appointments, at hair home dyeing sessions or simply want to cover the odd grey strand.

How do you use L'Oreal Magic Retouch Spray?

Magic Retouch Spray is really simple to use. Simply shake, hold 12-15cm away from your head and, with help from the precision applicator spray light stream, covers roots in as little 3 seconds. Leave to it to dry for 1 minute and you’re done!

Magic Retouch Precision Brush is for scattered greys and grey hair around the temples – simply pull hair back, gently apply with the brush, comb through to even and let it dry.

How do you control where it goes – avoid scalp?

The precision application on the spray makes it easy to control where you’re applying. And, as it’s a light spray stream, you’ll be able to see where its’ been applied so can easily avoid the scalp. Just be sure to not spray too close, but if you do its fine as it washes out in one shampoo.

Is root concealer bad for your hair?

All L'Oreal Paris formulas and products undergo rigorous safety evaluation. L'Oreal Paris Magic Retouch has been extensively tested to provide optimum results. The temporary, light weight formula can easily be washed out with shampoo, it's essentially makeup for your hair.

L'Oreal Magic Retouch Spray can be found nationwide at RRP €13.99 each