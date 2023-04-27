Eurovision’s Wild Youth among guests to appear on Late Late Show

The long weekend is already almost upon us and we can’t wait to spend the next few days relaxing and watching our favourite TV shows.

Kicking off the weekend we have The Late Late Show and it promises to be another brilliant episode, jam-packed with entertainment.

RTÉ have announced the line-up of celebrity guests that will be joining Ryan Tubridy for the evening and we’re so excited to hear their stories tomorrow night.

First up, the projects from The Late Late Big Repair Challenge will finally be revealed. Challengers had just five weeks to restore items that were fit for the skip but close to their hearts and now Ryan will be joined in studio by their mentors, Home Rescue: The Big Fix's Pete the Builder and Gaff Goddess Laura De Barra. In the spirit of upcycling, there will be six Irish businesses with a twist joining the couch, all of whom have turned trash into treasure!

Ireland’s Eurovision hopefuls Wild Youth will be on the show before they head off to Liverpool in May. The band will be performing their entry, We Are One.

Ryan will speak with the Irish woman on the cover of this month's ground-breaking edition of British Vogue, Sinéad Burke, about what it feels like to be a little person fronting one of the world's most iconic magazines; how attending the Met Gala was the scariest thing she has ever done, and why she feels there is no reason the change she has spearheaded in the fashion world can't be applied everywhere to make the world more accessible and equitable for people with disabilities.

Tony Delaney, a successful businessman, running a company with a turnover of millions, has been carrying around a secret that nearly consumed him all his life. Tony was indecently assaulted as a child and he finally found justice in court earlier this year. He will join Ryan on Friday’s show to talk about his experience.

Musical entertainment for the night will be provided by Dublin singer-songwriter, Saibh Skelly who will perform Superficial.

All this and much more on The Late Late Show, RTÉ One & RTÉ Player on Friday, April 28 at 9.35pm.