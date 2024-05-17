Euronics is now sponsoring the National Brown Bread Baking Competition 2024

Euronics has been announced as the new sponsor of the National Brown Bread Baking Competition, in association with the National Ploughing Association (NPA) and the Irish Countrywomen’s Association (ICA).

Brown bread is a quintessentially Irish product found in most of the homes around the country. Everyone has their own recipe and their secret ingredient but – can YOUR favourite win the coveted title and can YOU bake your way to the top spot?

The winning brown bread baker will walk away with a cash prize of €5000 and a NEFF oven, with the three finalists all walking away with a €500 Euronics gift card.

L-R: Mary D’Arcy (incoming National President of the ICA),

Robert Kennedy (Euronics) and Anna May McHugh (NPA Managing Director)

Darragh Lynch, CEO Euronics Ireland said at today’s launch at the Home of Innovation in Ballymount: “We are thrilled to be sponsoring this iconic competition. Every week up and down the country NEFF ovens are baking delicious loaves of brown bread and we look forward to tasting all the entries. Our winner will walk away with a great cash prize and a versatile top of the range NEFF oven.”

All entrants (one entry per person) are being asked to drop their freshly baked bread to one of the stores below (all part of the Euronics portfolio) on the prescribed dates between 09.00am – 11.00am. Bread will NOT be accepted outside of these times.

Wednesday 19th July from 09.00am – 11.00am

TJ O’Mahony Prosperous, 3 Lime Drive, Ladytown , Naas, Co. Kildare, W91P682

Grange Baldoyle, Unit 48G, Baldoyle Ind Est, Baldoyle, Co. Dublin, D13 KR76

Mastercare, 164 Howth Road, Clontarf West, Killester, D03 V820

Heavins, A1& A2 Shannon Retail Park, Dublin Road, Athlone, Co. Westmeath, N37 E763

Wednesday 26th July from 09.00am – 11.00am

Bandon Co-Op, Kilbrogan, Bandon, Co Cork, P72 X275

Jack Fitzgerald Electrical, Howley’s Quay, Lower Shannon Street, Co. Limerick, V94 W295

Joyce & Sons, Galway Road, Cuilleen, Headford, Co. Galway, H91 A9X7

Wednesday 2nd August from 09.00 – 11.00am

Redmond Electric, Unit 6, WFC Retail Park, The Avenue, Gorey, Co Wexford, Y25 K773

Keans Claremorris, Mount Street, Clare, Claremorris, Co. Mayo, F12 Y642

Brodericks Westport, 5 Castlebar Road, Westport, Co. Mayo

Harrys Electrical, 2 Moynehall Retail Park, Ballinagh Road, Co. Cavan, H12 HP64

All successful entrants will be contacted on 12th August to attend the finals. Two semi-finals will take place on 17th and 18th September with the final on the afternoon of the 19th September at the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co Laois.

NPA Managing Director Anna May McHugh said: “We are delighted to welcome Euronics to the National Ploughing Championships and as the brand-new sponsor of this prestigious competition. The first National Brown Bread Baking competition took place at ‘Ploughing’ in 1954 and it is wonderful to see that the competition is still as popular now as it was then.”

Mary D’Arcy, incoming ICA National President added: “Our members always enjoy taking part in the National Brown Bread Baking competition to find the best Brown Bread in Ireland and I am sure this year will be no different!”

If you think you have the recipe for success, log onto www.neff-home.com or www.ica.ie for information on how to enter, full terms, conditions and competition rules.