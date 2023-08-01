Euphoria actor Angus Cloud tragically dies aged 25

Angus Cloud has sadly passed away at the age of 25.

The Euphoria actor was known for his role as Fezco, aka ‘Fez’, in the hit HBO series.

The devastating news of Angus’ death comes just a week after his dad’s funeral in Ireland.

Cloud’s family shared a heartbreaking statement to confirm his passing and to speak out about his battle with mental health issues.

The statement reads, “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways”.

“Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend”.

“Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence”.

The statement added, “We hope the world remembers him for his humour, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss”.

Tributes for the young actor have poured in online, with many of his co-stars sharing tributes for their friend.

Storm Reid shared a video of Angus to her Instagram Stories and wrote, “The tears just won’t stop”.

Javon Walton, who played Cloud’s on-screen brother, shared photos of them together to Instagram and said, “Rest easy brother. Forever family”.

The official Twitter page of Euphoria also released a statement to Twitter, writing, “We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud”.

“He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time”.

The cause of Angus’ death is still unknown at this time.