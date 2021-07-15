Essie drops their new nail collection & you’ll want it all

Each summer, the new Essie nail collection sets the trend for what everyone will be wearing this summer and this year is no exception. The new limited edition essie summer 2021 collection ‘the zest has yet to come’ invites you to dive into a juicy, summertime fling with vibrant views of citrus hues.

The collection will draw images of the Italian coast to mind with you sipping a tangy drink and boldly calling over a handsome limon-fellow.

There are six summery shades with saturated and punchy bright nail polishes to capture a craving for color and summertime cheer.

You will want each one – from an eye-catching electric pink called pucker up, to a warm and saturated blue like juicy details, you’ll get your grove on with this carefree summer 2021 collection that’s full of zest.

pucker up – an electric pink nail polish with refined tone-on-tone pearl

feelin’ just lime – a bright, lime green nail polish with yellow undertone

get your grove on – a warm bronze nail polish with large gold shimmer pearls

juicy details – a saturated, bright blue nail polish with yellow undertones

tangerine tease – a vibrant tangerine orange nail polish

zest has yet to come – a dirty gold nail polish with fine, tone-on-tone pearl

The essie limited edition summer 2021 collection RRP: €9.99 and is available exclusively on Cloud 10 Beauty at www.cloud10beauty.com.