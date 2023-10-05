Erin McClean posts heartfelt retirement tribute to husband James

Erin McClean has paid an emotional tribute to her husband James, following a huge announcement regarding his football career.

Earlier today, the 34-year-old revealed that he will be retiring from international football next month.

In a statement, the Republic of Ireland star confirmed that he will play his last match for his country on November 21, in a friendly against New Zealand.

Following his surprising announcement, James’ wife Erin has since taken to social media to praise her husband for his decision to retire.

On her Instagram stories, the 30-year-old re-shared a bittersweet video of moments throughout James’ career with the ROI team.

“It has been the privilege of my life watching you live your dream of playing for Ireland 102 times,” she gushed at the beginning of her message.

Erin, who shares children Allie May (9), James Jr (8), Willow Ivy (6) and eight-month-old Mia Rose with James, went on to pen an emotional tribute.

“Your dedication & loyalty to show up every single camp for 11 years proves the type of person you are. We love you and are SO proud of you. It's been so special and the memories made from your time in the jersey will last a lifetime,” she wrote lovingly.

Earlier today, James, who joined Welsh club Wrexham back in August, released a lengthy statement to explain the reason behind his decision.

“It will be heartbreaking not to be involved beyond this year, but I feel now is the right time to step aside without any regrets. I lived my own and every young Irish footballer’s dream – and represented this country with pride,” he detailed.

He also thanked wife Erin “for holding the fort back home with the kids”, adding: “Your unwavering and selfless support has allowed me to make the most of every second of my childhood dream.”