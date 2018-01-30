Erasure’s sold out shows cancelled tonight and tomorrow due to illness

Erasure fans, prepare for a bit of disappointment.

Due to illness and on doctor’s advice, tonight and tomorrow night's sold out concerts at Dublin’s Olympia Theatre have been postponed.

Taking to Instagram, the band wrote: 'After having to cancel last night's concert at The Olympia in Dublin we are deeply sorry to announce that Erasure will also be postponing tonight and tomorrow's shows at the same venue.'

'Andy Bell has been fighting an infection and was yesterday advised by a throat-specialist to postpone last night's show, the first of three successive sold-out nights the band were due to play at the venue this week.'

'Having returned to the same specialist today Andy has been advised to rest his voice for a little longer and as a result, and with deep regret, we have to announce that the band's scheduled shows tonight (Tuesday) and tomorrow (Wednesday) have also been postponed.'

'We are very aware how devastating this news will be to our loyal audience, and we can only assure you that we would not have taken such drastic action unless it was considered completely necessary.'

The news follows the postponement of the bands concert last night.

Tickets for all original dates will remain valid for the rescheduled dates which will be confirmed within the next 48hrs.