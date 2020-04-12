Recipe: Try Roast Lamb with smoked chorizo for Easter dinner
Easter will be pretty different this year, but that doesn't mean we still can't celebrate in style. We've been cooking up a storm in the kitchen over the past few weeks and this recipe has to be at the top of our list.
Roast Lamb, smoked chorizo, roasted carrots, tarragon verde
By Chef Niall Hill
Serves 6
Ingredients
Lamb rump 6x180g
Shallots 2
Garlic 1 clove
Tomatoes (cherry) 800g
Roast chicken stock 500ml
Thyme 1 small bunch
Bay leaf 1
Gubeen Smoked chorizo 360g
Rainbow carrots 360g
Tarragon Verde
Tarragon 2tbsp
Parsley 1tbsp
Capers 1tsp
Red wine vinegar splash
Olive oil 2tbsp
Roasted hazelnuts 1tbsp
Method
Preheat the oven to 180C (fan 160C), 350F, Gas Mark 4
Peel carrots and toss in some olive oil and thyme. Roast whole for 20 minutes or until tender. Cut to desired size
Slice the shallots, garlic and chorizo and sweat in olive oil for a couple of minutes without colour. Add in the tomatoes, thyme and bay leaf.
Pour in the roast chicken stock and reduce, add in the carrots and check the seasoning.
To cook the lamb, pan-fry over a medium heat for a few minutes to render the fat down, season with a little salt and pepper, then when starting to caramelise, add a knob of butter and flip the rumps over and place in the oven for 10-12 minutes.
Remove from the oven and leave to rest for 15 minutes.
Chop all the ingredients for the verde and add in the vinegar and oil, season to taste.
Carve the lamb and serve with the sauce and verde.
Tip – Chef Niall recommends using leg or shoulder of lamb if you can't get rump – which all Irish supermarkets have in stock this weekend.
With thanks to our Easter contributors
- Maria Reidy Events – Event Management Agency
- Brownes Restaurant – Beverages
- Niall Hill – Recipe
- Sharon Hearne Smith – Dessert
- Brandlab – Menu and place cards
Photo Credits
- The wedding sparrow
- Peter Carvill Photography
- Etsy
- Molly Carr Photography
- Solebich
- Ramona Farrelly