Recipe: Try Roast Lamb with smoked chorizo for Easter dinner

Easter will be pretty different this year, but that doesn't mean we still can't celebrate in style. We've been cooking up a storm in the kitchen over the past few weeks and this recipe has to be at the top of our list.

Roast Lamb, smoked chorizo, roasted carrots, tarragon verde

By Chef Niall Hill

Serves 6

Ingredients

Lamb rump 6x180g

Shallots 2

Garlic 1 clove

Tomatoes (cherry) 800g

Roast chicken stock 500ml

Thyme 1 small bunch

Bay leaf 1

Gubeen Smoked chorizo 360g

Rainbow carrots 360g

Tarragon Verde

Tarragon 2tbsp

Parsley 1tbsp

Capers 1tsp

Red wine vinegar splash

Olive oil 2tbsp

Roasted hazelnuts 1tbsp

Method

Preheat the oven to 180C (fan 160C), 350F, Gas Mark 4

Peel carrots and toss in some olive oil and thyme. Roast whole for 20 minutes or until tender. Cut to desired size

Slice the shallots, garlic and chorizo and sweat in olive oil for a couple of minutes without colour. Add in the tomatoes, thyme and bay leaf.

Pour in the roast chicken stock and reduce, add in the carrots and check the seasoning.

To cook the lamb, pan-fry over a medium heat for a few minutes to render the fat down, season with a little salt and pepper, then when starting to caramelise, add a knob of butter and flip the rumps over and place in the oven for 10-12 minutes.

Remove from the oven and leave to rest for 15 minutes.

Chop all the ingredients for the verde and add in the vinegar and oil, season to taste.

Carve the lamb and serve with the sauce and verde.

Tip – Chef Niall recommends using leg or shoulder of lamb if you can't get rump – which all Irish supermarkets have in stock this weekend.

