‘Enormous responsibility’: The Crown’s Elizabeth Debicki talks Diana role

After a two year wait, season 5 of the hugely popular royal drama The Crown launches on Netflix today.

All 10 episodes of the hotly-anticipated fifth season have been released, and the cast have been speaking about their thoughts on this new era of The Crown.

Actress Elizabeth Debicki, who portrays the late Princess Diana in the final years of her life, has opened up about how she felt playing arguably the most famous woman in the world.

“It felt like an enormous responsibility,” Elizabeth explained. "The people watching the show come with such attachment and a sense of ownership to these characters, and you have to leave a space for that."

"It's a beautiful process but it's also very challenging," she detailed.

Elizabeth then went on to express her adoration for the actors who portray her on-screen sons, the young Princes William and Harry. “I love my kids very much,” she teased. "We've been so incredibly fortunate with the casting."

"They're incredible children, they're really new to it, for a lot of them it's their first or second job. They're so smart and generous," she added.

"I'm so much happier when they're on set with me and as soon as they go, I miss them so much," Elizabeth admitted sweetly.

Credit: Netflix

Season 5 of The Crown follows the decade of the 1990s, which particularly focuses on the marriage breakdown between Diana, Princess of Wales, and Charles, the then-Prince of Wales.

The show will dramatise several key events from those years, including Diana’s explosive Panorama interview with Martin Bashir, Charles and Diana’s separate book releases, and Diana’s blossoming relationship with Dodi Al-Fayed.

Away from Charles and Diana, the 1990s is a significant decade for Queen Elizabeth II, as she has to contend with a devastating fire at Windsor Castle and the introduction of a new Prime Minister, John Major.

Credit: Netflix

The recent death of Queen Elizabeth II has attracted a significant amount of attention towards the Netflix drama. In the days following her passing, viewing figures for The Crown increased by an extraordinary 500%.

With production of The Crown’s sixth – and final – season currently ongoing, it is hoped that fans won’t have long to wait before they can see how the recent years of the royal family will be dramatised – including the tragic death of Princess Diana in Paris.

Until then, fans can enjoy all five seasons of The Crown, available to watch on Netflix now.